Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,124 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.349 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.