Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,213 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Huntsman by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:HUN opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

