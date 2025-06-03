Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,974 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after buying an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 2,054,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after buying an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,101,000 after buying an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.