Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 538 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 450,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ LANC opened at $167.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.50. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.