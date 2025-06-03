Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 660 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Westlake by 6,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 1,668.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westlake from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

