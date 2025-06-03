Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,366 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,238,000 after buying an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,553,000 after buying an additional 2,404,232 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,638,000 after buying an additional 251,535 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after buying an additional 442,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,563,000 after buying an additional 3,159,603 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,701,051.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,277.80. The trade was a 27.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,223,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

