Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Olin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

OLN stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

