PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,680 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,562,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after purchasing an additional 571,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

