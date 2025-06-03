RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

