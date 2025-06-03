RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RICK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.39). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RICK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

