Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $78,204.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,182.12. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $44,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,529. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,477 shares of company stock valued at $688,839. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.