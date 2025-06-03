Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.60). Approximately 95,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 117,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Get Rockwood Strategic alerts:

Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.78. The stock has a market cap of £100.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul James Dudley purchased 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £25,062.40 ($33,950.69). Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwood Strategic

Rockwood Strategic Plc is an Investment Trust quoted on the London Stock Exchange that invests in a focused portfolio of smaller UK public companies. The strategy identifies undervalued shares, where the potential exists to improve returns and where the company is benefitting, or will benefit, from operational, strategic or management changes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwood Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwood Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.