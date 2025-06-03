Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.14% of Scholar Rock worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 142,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $5,068,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,108.90. This represents a 56.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,798 shares of company stock worth $6,284,738. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

