Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 316.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,209 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,676,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 240,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 184,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 984,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

