Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 377,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Sealed Air by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SEE opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

