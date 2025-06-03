SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.00%.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.