Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,675 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after buying an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,764,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 461,739 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 414,135 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

