Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 46,975 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 329.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of SunCoke Energy worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

