Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 709,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,517,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.0%

FULT opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.