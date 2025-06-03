Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 31,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NBN opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $671.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.