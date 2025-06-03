Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $3,380,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alico by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alico by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $244.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($10.62). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

