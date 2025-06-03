Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 27,961 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,172,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zai Lab by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,505,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 984,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $189,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $914,154.19. This trade represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,343.07. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,699 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

