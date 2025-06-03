Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,777 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 63,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $249,999.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,794.80. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.63. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAM. Wall Street Zen cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

