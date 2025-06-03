Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 496,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.41. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

