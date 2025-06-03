Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after buying an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,631,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,141,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.50.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RBC opened at $370.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $260.53 and a 1 year high of $380.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.