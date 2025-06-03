Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 25,472 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,958,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,615,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 467,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 592,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $242.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $231,660.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,415.88. This represents a 31.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

