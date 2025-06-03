Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 26,659 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,531,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 261,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 145,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 133,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of FLGT opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 59.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

