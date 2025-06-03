Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 3,665 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 366.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

KEYS stock opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.