Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 24,965 ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 1.04% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $553,000.

DXD stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

