Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 67,849 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after buying an additional 447,277 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,911,000 after buying an additional 770,227 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 737,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.40. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,868.85. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

