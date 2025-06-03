Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after acquiring an additional 91,361 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 597,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $87.05 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Profile



Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

