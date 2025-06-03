Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,890 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,827,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. National Vision’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

