Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

RBCAA opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.