Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Marten Transport worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 569,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3,788.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 263,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 256,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 644.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 194,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 189,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.