Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $700,000 Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Loews alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Loews by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,575.92. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $4,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,755,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,923,085.14. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,655 shares of company stock worth $9,069,294. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Loews

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. Loews Co. has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $92.42.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.