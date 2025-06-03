Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.3%

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.