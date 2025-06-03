Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $728,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,494,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,273.60. The trade was a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

