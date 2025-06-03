Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 304.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,924 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

