Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $668,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 277,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

