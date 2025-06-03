Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $671,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $630.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.