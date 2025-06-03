Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $727,000 in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $837.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

