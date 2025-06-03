Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Get Knife River alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Knife River by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.