Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 11,929 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

