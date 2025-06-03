Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 4,816 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 734,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after buying an additional 60,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

