Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATAT. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATAT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

