Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 320,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,273,442.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,909,571 shares in the company, valued at $56,998,495.89. This represents a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

