Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,109,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 574,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 68,224 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.