Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $247.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.40. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,635. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

