Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 373 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

WEX Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WEX opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

