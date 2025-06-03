Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 796,149 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,149 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of FIGS worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in FIGS by 152.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FIGS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

