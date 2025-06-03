Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 796,149 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,149 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of FIGS worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in FIGS by 152.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FIGS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 69,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Stock Performance
NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $707.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIGS
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.